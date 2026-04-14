ENVIRONMENT / Sargassum: a high risk and ongoing strandings | FAXINFO

The risk of sargassum seaweed washing ashore remains high in Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy. In its latest bulletin published on Monday, April 13, Météo-France classifies the situation as “high,” confirming a persistent and sustained presence of the algae in the surrounding waters.

Analysis of satellite images from the past three days shows continued abundant detections east of the French islands. In the area near Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, the rafts, although often small, are particularly numerous. Carried by an easterly flow, they continue to regularly wash ashore on exposed coastlines, without any real respite. Arrivals thus continue apace on the coast, where strandings have been repeated in recent days. This pattern is expected to continue in the short term. For the next three days, no significant improvement is anticipated, as conditions remain favorable for the algae to drift towards the shore.

In the longer term, vigilance remains essential. New arrivals are expected over the next two weeks, in a context where the Atlantic Ocean remains heavily laden with sargassum. This trend is even expected to intensify in the coming months in the Caribbean, with increased activity forecast.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-sargasses-un-risque-fort-et-des-echouements-qui-se-poursuivent/