ENVIRONMENT / Sargassum: Saint-Martin under high threat, no respite in sight | FAXINFO

In its pelagic sargassum stranding monitoring and forecast bulletin for the Northern Islands, released on June 6, Météo France places very strong the risk of seaweed stranding for Saint-Martin, and to way for Saint-Barthélemy.

In its latest bulletin dated yesterday, the analysis of satellite images from the last three days confirms the massive presence of Sargassum east of the Antilles arc, over an area extending up to more than 600 km. No respite is expected in the short term. Around Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, the seaweed rafts are well detected, sometimes imposing, reaching 50 to 150 meters in radius.

In Saint-Barthélemy, especially in the south of the island, arrivals remain localized and repetitive on the coasts exposed to the trade winds. A brief quieter period could occur before an expected recovery at the end of the week.

For Saint-Martin, the situation is more worrying: arrivals are constant, without any real lullThe rafts, sometimes large, continue to wash up on the coast, testifying to a heavy load at sea.

Regionally, the density of sargassum between the Antilles and up to 600 km remains very high. The turn located less than 150 km from Guadeloupe still retains a large part of the algae to the east, continuously feeding the flow towards the northern islands. According to Météo France, This configuration should continue over the next two weeks, with a high risk of grounding for Saint-Martin and a persistent risk for Saint-Barthélemy. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-sargasses-saint-martin-sous-haute-menace-pas-de-repit-en-vue/