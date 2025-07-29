ENVIRONMENT / Sargassum: the flow remains strong on the Northern Islands | FAXINFO

In its grounding monitoring and forecasting bulletin Sargassum pelagic for the North Islands communicated on July 28, Météo France maintains at high risk of grounding algae for Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.

Analysis of the latest satellite images indicates a activity still marked around theWest Indian arc. No improvement is observed at sea or offshoreAround Saint-Martin, the algae continue to arrive from the east. The rafts spotted are small, but grouped in dense and extensive filaments, threatening the east and northeast coasts. Over the next two weeks, the bulletin confirms a high probability of groundingThe abundance of sargassum between the Antilles and up to 400 km to the east maintains constant pressure. In the medium term, a gradual decline in activity could intervene end of August or beginning of SeptemberBut while waiting for this possible decline, the strandings are expected to persist on the beaches of the Northern Islands, further mobilizing cleaning teams and local residents.

Towards a steering committee, but few immediate solutions

A crisis meeting was held on July 18 at the prefecture around the sargassum problem. Residents, professionals, representatives of the Community, State services, ARS, DEAL and members of the Anti-Sargasso Collective were gathered for take stock of the critical situation which particularly affects the Cul-de-Sac Bay.

The findings are shared: the Groundings are massive, early and continuous, With a direct impact on health, the local economy and the environment. Despite the daily collection provided by the Community, the means remain insufficientConcrete proposals have emerged from the field: trenches to channel algae, conveyor belts for evacuation, light fittings for facilitate access to collection equipment.

These ideas, however, come up against administrative and technical obstacles : complex procedures, environmental constraints, and payment delays. While the prefecture has shown itself open to experimentation, implementation remains unclear. Regarding the deviating dams, the studies are completed. A call for tenders was launched last Monday, the validation by the executive council will take place in September. A steering committee will be implemented at the start of the school year with bimonthly meetings. In the meantime, residents are demanding quick political decisions; the next tourist season is at stake.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-sargasses-le-flux-reste-soutenu-sur-les-iles-du-nord/