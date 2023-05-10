ENVIRONMENT: Territorial action plan in favor of the circular economy | FAXINFO

The Collectivity is launching a public consultation as part of the development of the Territorial Action Plan for the Circular Economy (PTAEC).

This plan aims to fight against the waste of natural and energy resources by developing the circular economy in the territory of Saint-Martin.

Your opinions, suggestions and initiatives will make it possible to identify the actors of the circular economy on the territory and to enrich this Territorial Action Plan in favor of the Circular Economy (PTAEC).

Your contributions can be made online at the following address:

French version :

https://forms.gle/DRJGaedSwL9YG9ek8

English version :

https://forms.gle/YbfiBHGYsXjburVS9

The consultation is open from May 4 to June 4, 2023 to the inhabitants of Saint-Martin.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-plan-territorial-dactions-en-faveur-de-leconomie-circulaire/