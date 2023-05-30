ENVIRONMENT: The Collectivity is launching a media campaign to raise public awareness of waste recycling Grand Prix “Sound Masters”: great races and great winners! | FAXINFO

Installation of 250 new voluntary contribution terminals

Since June 2022, the collection and recycling of household packaging deposited in the voluntary contribution terminals, is again possible. The Collectivity invites the population to use these terminals today, by depositing glass and plastic bottles and cardboard and metal packaging.

The Collectivity will renew and strengthen this capacity by deploying 250 new sorting terminals on its territory, starting in the 2nd quarter of 2023. These terminals will be placed as close as possible to residential areas throughout the territory.

Deployment of 330 new sorting bins

Since December 2022, the Collectivity has gradually installed 330 street bins allowing the selective sorting of household waste (waste left by tourists and passers-by).

The selective collection of baskets will be fully operational from July 2023. A visual is being placed on top of the baskets to guide the user in sorting actions.

Installation of 15 new places for green waste and bulky items

In addition to the Galisbay waste collection centre, open free of charge to individuals from Monday to Saturday, and in order to offer the population a reinforced local service, the Collectivity has programmed the installation of 15 new voluntary drop-off points for green waste. and bulky items, throughout the territory.

These voluntary drop-off points will be operational from September 2023.

To facilitate actions and help you sort your waste, a unique color code has been put in place (for trash cans, voluntary drop-off terminals and city bins):

• Lid ORANGE for non-recyclable household waste;

• Lid YELLOW for paper, cardboard or metal packaging

• Lid GREEN for glass

