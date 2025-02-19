ENVIRONMENT: The Whale Festival returns this Sunday, February 23 | FAXINFO

International Whale Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of February. On this occasion, the 4th edition of the Whale Festival is organized this Sunday, February 23 from 14 p.m. at the Théâtre de la Chapelle in Baie Orientale.

The program promises to be rich and diverse from 14 p.m.: activities and games will be offered to young and old alike through different stands hosted by numerous professionals from the marine world, followed by a junior conference (16:45 p.m.) and a general public conference (17:45 p.m.).

Many local players in the sector will be present on site, such as the Saint-Martin National Nature Reserve but also a plethora of associations, such as Mon École Ma Baleine, Megaptera or OMMAG (Observatory of Marine Mammals of the Guadeloupe Archipelago) whose mission is to introduce the public to the fascinating world of whales and their role in the ecosystem.

The whales have already arrived in the Caribbean, but their observation is currently difficult due to the strong swell that has been hitting our region for several weeks.

They will remain in the area until late April or early May to give birth in the warm waters, thus promoting the growth and development of the calves.

Please note: a creative space will offer children a free face painting session with a sea theme and a drawing competition will allow the big winners to win places to observe whales as well as prizes. Prizes will be awarded at 16:30 p.m. _THERE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-la-fete-de-la-baleine-revient-ce-dimanche-23-fevrier/