ENVIRONMENT / Whales in danger: the Ifremer mission under fire from critics | FAXINFO

Last Friday, by way of a press release, the Collective of environmental protection associations and companies whale watching operating in the French Antilles detailed the critical situation:

“On January 13, the prefect of Martinique, Jean-Christophe Bouvier, issued a decree authorizing an oceanographic mission of theIfremer in the waters of the Lesser Antilles. This fundamental research mission is to take place on the ship Atalante between March 1st and April 20th, that is to say in peak migration, reproduction and calving of humpback whales and sperm whales, which are two species considered threatened by theIUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature).

The methods used are known to be dangerous for all marine mammals present, as they involve firing air cannons and sonar to probe the subsoil at the bottom of the sea.

The powers used go beyond the State's recommendations in this area, and the Associations and expert scientists point out very negative effects under these conditions: hearing, communication, orientation, eating, and reproduction disorders Cetaceans and sea ​​turtles. This can lead to the death of animals, their stranding, alter their reproduction and thus ultimately have a harmful impact on their populations and more broadly on the marine ecosystem.

We do not understand the carelessness of the prefect, who thus authorises activities that endanger species protected by ministerial decree, without even providing for an exemption on protected species, nor for public consultation, as the law nevertheless requires.

The cherry on the cake is that the French zone where the mission takes place is part of the Agoa Sanctuary ! Which is supposed to be a haven of peace for the 24 species of marine mammals that frequent it. The Agoa Sanctuary was created in 2010, under the aegis of the SPAW protocol (Specially Protected Areas and Wildlife) signed within the framework of the international convention for the protection and development of the marine environment of the Caribbean region (known as “Cartagena Convention”) ; It is dedicated to the protection of marine mammals, in the waters of Martinique, Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.

The Agoa Sanctuary Technical Committee issued an opinion in October 2024, making recommendations: avoid the March-April period, and implement measures to avoid shooting in the presence of marine mammals, by a visual and acoustic surveillance. It is clear that Ifremer has not taken this advice into account: it persists in scheduling the mission at the peak of migration and reproduction of humpback whales and sperm whales, and the proposed surveillance will have very little effectiveness. In fact, cetaceans are very difficult to detect visually in the open sea, and the sounds they emit are episodic. Since the shots are scheduled for both day and night, it is hard to imagine that there will be no collateral damage.

France therefore finds itself at odds with the international convention governing the Sanctuary, because it has committed to prohibit as far as possible any disturbance of wildlife, and to ensure the peace of these animals especially during periods of reproduction or migration of protected or threatened species.

We, environmental protection associations, we have seized the Administrative Court of Fort-de-France in Martinique, to request the urgent cancellation of this mission, which was supposed to start between 1 er and March 14, 2025. The prefect has ignored the obligation to request an exemption on protected species and is violating the terms of the SPAW protocol ratified by France in 2002!”

Signatory organizations

AEVA, ASFA, ASSOMER, Breach Antilles, Eastern Caribbean Coalition for Environmental Awareness, Éleau, Markùs Evasion1, Megaptera2, Mon Ecole Ma Baleine3, OMMAG4, Sea Shepherd France, Soleil Excursions5, Vets for Biodiversity, Wind Adventures6

1 Representing the whale-watchers of Martinique at the Agoa Sanctuary

2 Representing the associations of Saint-Barthélemy at the Agoa Sanctuary 3 Representing the associations of Saint-Martin at the Agoa Sanctuary

4 Representing the associations of Guadeloupe at the Agoa Sanctuary

5 Representing the whale-watchers of Guadeloupe at the Agoa Sanctuary

6 Representing the Saint-Martin whale-watchers at the Agoa Sanctuary

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-baleines-en-peril-la-mission-ifremer-sous-le-feu-des-critiques/