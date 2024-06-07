European Elections 2024: 3 Saint-Martin residents on the “For a sovereign humanity” list | FAXINFO

Diane Felix (No. 10), Freddy Richardson (No. 11) and Claudine Brooks (No. 42) are running for the European elections on the list of Guadeloupean Léopold-Edouard Deher-Lesaint. Their mission: to promote the sovereignty of peoples, sustainable development, the protection of children and rights in the Caribbean and Antilles, optimal water management in the French Overseas Territories and a social commitment to a fair and equitable policy. . For the 3 candidates, the issues highlighted concerning the territory: the cost of living including energy and water, the medical desert, insufficient agriculture and the absence of diploma training for young people.

Info: program-candidates.interieur.gouv.fr (List 1 of 38)

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/elections-europeennes-2024-3-saint-martinois-sur-la-liste-pour-une-humanite-souveraine/