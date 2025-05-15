EVENT / Cadisco Car Show 2025: an anniversary dedicated to beautiful mechanics | FAXINFO

To celebrate its 27th anniversary, Cadisco is inviting car enthusiasts to the very first Cadisco Car Show, on Saturday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 17 p.m., in the Galisbay parking lot.

This unique, completely free event promises to transform the site into a temple to the automobile, blending tradition and modernity. More than 50 exceptional vehicles, ranging from classic and collector cars to the latest models, will be on display throughout the day.

Beyond the passion for cars, the Cadisco Car Show also focuses on prevention and awareness with the presence of an institutional space. Road Safety, the Community's title and permit service, and AUTOSUR technical inspection professionals will meet the public to remind the public of proper driving behavior. Firefighters will also be present with their fire trucks, for a life-size immersion.

The Cadisco Car Show Village, which will have a visitor parking lot across the street, will also host several dealerships and exhibitors from the sector. The program will be punctuated throughout the day by appearances from Luc Anselme, host on NRJ, and sets from DJ “The EDGE,” before giving way to a concert by the band “What The Funk” from 14:30 p.m. to 16:30 p.m. Children and adults alike will also find something to enjoy with a bouncy castle, food trucks, crepes, cotton candy, and a refreshment area.

The Cadisco Car Show promises to be a unifying event centered around automobiles, as well as conviviality and living well together. An event for the whole family, it's one not to be missed.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-cadisco-car-show-2025-un-anniversaire-place-sous-le-signe-des-belles-mecaniques/