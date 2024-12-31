EVENT: Francis Mercier, the star of New Year at the Rainbow Café | FAXINFO

Wednesday, January 1, 2025, RAINBOW CAFE welcomes for the first time in Saint-Martin:

Francis Mercier, the Haitian DJ and producer, specialist in deep house and electro house with musical talent and stage presence of international reputation, for an exceptional Dinner Party & show with the participation of Djs FOMO and NOMIS from 18pm to 1am. On this occasion and at the initiative of Douglas Gobert, €5 per entry will be donated to the Saint-Martin nature reserve to sponsor and encourage the cleaning of the island and the beaches of Saint-Martin. Great “Friendly” action to highlight our beautiful island on this first day of the year!

Information and reservations (ticket, VIP table): +590 690 888 444

https://shotgun.live/events/rainbow-francis-mercier

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-francis-mercier-la-star-du-nouvel-an-au-rainbow-cafe/