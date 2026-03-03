EVENT / MAD Island Festival: a first edition that promises to be historic | FAXINFO

Less than a month before its launch, the MAD Island Festival is already generating unprecedented excitement in Saint-Martin. On March 27th and 28th, the natural site of Happy Bay will be transformed into a vast, staged space to host this festival, which promises to be one of the major festive events of the year.

Led by MAD Events, which will be celebrating its 100th event, and co-produced by Tuned Production, the company behind the SXM Festival, the project draws on extensive experience in immersive production. Each night, from 20 pm to 4 am, several thousand festival-goers are expected in a setting that blends light installations, visual structures, and dedicated spaces, with enhanced security and traffic management.

On the programming side, nearly thirty artists and DJs are announced, ranging from urban sounds and Caribbean influences to international stars. The exclusive appearance of Quavo, founding member of the American group Migos and a major figure in global hip hop, is one of the highlights of this inaugural edition. Alongside him, the incomparable Kalash promises a show blending new tracks with hits from his discography. Haitian DJ Tony Mix, OSOCITY, a star of digital platforms, and Ridge, recently named Caribbean artist of the year, complete the lineup, not to mention the return to the stage of Ilements.

Beyond the concerts, a village bringing together local artists, craftspeople, and restaurateurs will enrich the experience. Regarding ticket sales, the second phase is drawing to a close, and the Saturday VIP experience is already sold out. Only a few VIP tables remain for Friday evening. Given the limited capacity, the organizers encourage the public to book quickly for this inaugural edition, which is poised to become a lasting part of the island’s cultural calendar.

