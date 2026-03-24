EVENT / Mad Island Festival: a new major event in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Just days before its launch, the Mad Island Festival is shaping up to be one of the major events of the year in the Caribbean. Scheduled for March 27th and 28th in Happy Bay, this unique festival marks a turning point for the local events scene. Conceived by Mad Events, it is both the agency’s 100th production and its first foray into the festival format, with the ambition of establishing a lasting presence on a regional and international scale.

Building on its experience with events like the Heineken Regatta, the Mad Events team is taking things a step further by offering an immersive concept, in collaboration with professionals who participated in the production of the SXM Festival. The goal of this initiative, highly anticipated locally, is to transform this iconic venue into an open and festive space, blending international influences with Caribbean identity.



An ambitious program and an immersive experience

For this inaugural edition, over thirty artists are expected. Headlining the event is Quavo, a leading figure in global hip-hop, who will perform on the island for the first time. He will be joined by, among others, the renowned Kalash, Maureen, representing the new generation, the influential DJ Osociity, and Haitian DJ Tony Mix. The audience will also be able to see Ilements, returning to his native island, as well as several local talents such as Tollyboys, BRG Hollywood, and Jixels, a current sensation.

Beyond the concerts, the festival will offer a truly immersive experience with stage design, artistic performances, a creators’ village, and food areas. From 20 p.m. to 4 a.m., Happy Bay will transform into a vast open-air party space in the open-format musical spirit that is Mad Events’ signature.

From an organizational standpoint, enhanced security measures are in place to ensure a smooth and safe flow of visitors, with access strictly reserved for ticket holders with their QR code and wristband. VIP packages are already sold out, and the last remaining tickets are still available, suggesting a large turnout from across the Caribbean, as well as from Europe and the United States. This inaugural edition could well become a must-attend event.

Info: madislandfestival.com – +590 690 22 72 84

Instagram – @madislandfestival or @madevents

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-mad-island-festival-un-nouveau-rendez-vous-denvergure-a-saint-martin/