EVENT / MAD ISLAND FESTIVAL: the experience is taking shape and being revealed | FAXINFO

Just a few weeks before its launch, the MAD Island Festival specifies the outlines of its first editionanticipated as one of the major new events on the cultural calendar in Saint-Martin. Co-produced by MAD Events and Tuned Production — the company behind the SXM Festival — the event is based on a Recognized know-how in terms of organization and immersive experience, while affirming an artistic line resolutely turned towards urban, Caribbean and international sounds.

March 27 and 28 2026, the site of Happy bay will host the festival in an iconic natural setting. Every night, from 20 p.m. to 4 a.m.The space will be transformed thanks to an ambitious visual design, large-scale lighting installations, and a musical program designed to appeal to a broad audience, both local and international. Several thousand festival-goers are expected. Organizers have announced enhanced security measures and ample parking to ensure optimal conditions and smooth traffic flow.

The program will bring together around thirty artists and DJsThe exclusive arrival of QuavoA major figure in global hip-hop, he is one of the highlights of this inaugural edition. Alongside him, KalashMaureen, TonyMix, OSOCITY and several local and international talents will make up an eclectic lineup blending urban influences, Caribbean rhythms and global sounds.

Beyond the concerts, the MAD Island Festival aims to be a full experienceA village dedicated to local creators and artisans will showcase the region’s expertise, while an offer of F&B A variety of options will be distributed throughout the site.

Ticket sales have already generated considerable enthusiasm: The Early Bird phase is over. And seats are now offered at the regular price, subject to availability. VIP passesoffering a dedicated space and exclusive services, remain available in limited numbers.

Information & tickets: +590 690 22 72 84 – madislandfestival.com

Instagram: @madevents.sxm — @mad_island.festival

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-mad-island-festival-lexperience-se-precise-et-se-devoile/