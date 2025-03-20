EVENT / Musical journey with Sugar Apple Acoustic Quintet next Sunday at the BO | FAXINFO

The Sugar Apple Acoustic Quintet will perform at KKO Beach this Sunday, March 23, from 13 p.m. to 16 p.m.

This iconic group from our island revisits pieces from various genres and cultures from around the world, with overflowing energy and a unique style.

Their original interpretations promise a moment rich in emotion and punch. Book now at +590 690 19 06 20 and come enjoy an unforgettable concert with your feet in the sand and facing the ocean.

Don't miss this musical event that will brighten up your Sunday!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-voyage-musical-avec-sugar-apple-acoustic-quintet-dimanche-prochain-a-la-bo/