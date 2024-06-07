EVENT: See you on Sunday June 9 for the 22nd edition of “Fish Day”! | FAXINFO

The Community of Saint-Martin and its partners the Tourist Office and Dauphin Telecom will meet you this Sunday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 23 p.m. in the Galisbay parking lot to celebrate the 22rd edition of “Fish Day” or Fête du Poisson.

In 22 years of existence, Fish Day has become a reference event, a Saint-Martin festival par excellence appreciated by all. The Community dedicates this day to its fishermen, whose history is an integral part of local life, to their centuries-old traditions and highlights the product of their fishing.

Like previous editions, the population is invited to come and share a good time with family or friends and to taste the good dishes typical of Saint-Martin cuisine based on fish. The official ceremony dedicated to the fishermen will open the festivities at the start of the morning, with as usual, a wreath-laying in the bay of Galisbay, in tribute to the missing fishermen. The large public each year will then be able to enjoy the family and friendly atmosphere of the event, with its culinary stands, its traditional workshops and numerous activities and various games for children.

Music fans will not be left out, a musical scene hosted by local artists will ensure the atmosphere on Fish Day throughout the day, with this year as guest of honor Jocelyne Beroard, emblematic singer of the group Kassav' (the start of the concert is scheduled for 20:30 p.m., editor’s note). Let the festivities begin ! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-rendez-vous-dimanche-9-juin-pour-la-22eme-edition-du-fish-day/