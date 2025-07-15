EVENT: Thursday party on the quays of the Marina Royale | FAXINFO

The Marina Royale comes alive again on Thursday, July 17, for a festive evening combining live music, a sea rescue demonstration, and special offers in local businesses.

This Thursday, the Marina Royale is returning to its good habits and is undoubtedly organizing the last “Marina Thursday” of the season.

For the third edition of the event, the concept is the same but some new features have been added to the program.

This time, the National Sea Rescue Society (SNSM) will stage a rescue operation involving a victim at sea, aboard a semi-rigid boat, between 18:30 p.m. and 19 p.m. Musicians Gabriel, Julien, and other surprise guests will take over from 19 p.m.

Installed on a large catamaran in the middle of the small marina, the artists will provide the musical atmosphere around a live mix of guitars and piano, until 22 p.m.

Local bars and restaurants will offer happy hour from 18 p.m. to 19 p.m., and some shops will remain open in the evening for the occasion. _L.M

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-jeudi-en-fete-sur-les-quais-de-la-marina-royale/