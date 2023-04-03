Extension of the survey to better understand the health needs of RSA beneficiaries | FAXINFO

A survey to better understand the health needs of beneficiaries of Active Solidarity Income was launched last month by the Regional Health Agency and the Regional Health Observatory.

The greater the number of respondents, the more precise the results of the survey will be and will allow public policies to respond precisely to the needs of these people.

This is why the investigation has been extended until April 6. It only takes a few minutes and is totally anonymous.

RSA beneficiaries who have not yet done so are invited to express themselves on their health needs via the link:

www.guadeloupe.ars.sante.fr/enquete-rsa

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/prolongation-de-lenquete-pour-mieux-connaitre-les-besoins-en-sante-des-beneficiaires-du-rsa/