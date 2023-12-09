Faxinfo launches its live news channel on Whatsapp | FAXINFO

For its 30th anniversary, Faxinfo is still evolving and launching its news channel on Whatsapp. Like Telegram and Instagram, WhatsApp recently launched “channels”, distribution channels which allow personalities, brands or even large organizations to broadcast different content (articles, videos, photos, surveys, etc.). ) to their subscribers.

How to subscribe to the free FAXINFO ONLINE channel on WhatsApp?

Click directly on the invitation below from your mobile where you use WhatsApp:

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAkIwcKrWQp8BMDnM3i

Then click at the top right on Follow.

Note that you are completely invisible to other subscribers. Administrators can refuse to allow a user to follow content on our channel.

Subscribers to the Faxinfo HOTLINE channel are instantly informed of local information, very useful in the event of an exceptional event.

Send this link to all your interested friends:

Have a nice weekend everyone.

The Faxinfo team

1993-2023

30 years of daily information

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faxinfo-lance-sa-chaine-de-linfo-en-direct-sur-whatsapp/