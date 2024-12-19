FESTIVITIES: A Christmas Village for children in Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

The Up Rising social center invites you this Sunday, December 22, for a festive and warm moment with its Christmas village. This free event aims to offer children from 3 to 14 years old a friendly and recreational day while strengthening social ties as the holidays approach.

From 15 p.m., the doors of the multi-purpose multi-activity room and the digital space of Quartier d'Orléans will open for an afternoon full of activities. Young and old alike will be able to enjoy games of skill, a Christmas makeup workshop, creative sessions to make Christmas decorations, but also a pastry workshop to have fun decorating delicious treats. Small drawing, poetry and song competitions will also be organized to awaken the children's talents, not to mention fun challenges for a joyful atmosphere. The highlight of the day will undoubtedly be the staging of a special Saint-Martin Christmas story, scheduled around 17:30 p.m. To satisfy small appetites, finger food and cotton candy will be available for sale. The event is free, but as places are limited, registration is required. _VX

Information and reservations: 0590 87 75 53 or via WhatsApp at +590 690 414 591 – contact@semtaroute.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-un-village-de-noel-pour-les-enfants-a-quartier-dorleans/