Festivities: Great Halloween party at Gribouille school | FAXINFO

Tradition obliges, just before leaving for the All Saints' Day holidays, the students of the Gribouille nursery school and their teachers played at scaring each other by coming all dressed up to school to celebrate Halloween.

Witches, monsters, ghosts, pumpkins, superheroes and also pretty fairies invited themselves to the Gribouille nursery school for the Halloween party. A festive and joyful moment which was made possible thanks to the great involvement of school staff, parents and also children delighted to have had an excellent time! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-belle-fete-dhalloween-a-lecole-gribouille/