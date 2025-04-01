FESTIVITIES: Last lap for the Mardis de Grand-Case | FAXINFO

Tonight, the Tuesdays in Grand-Case bow out with a final evening which promises to be magical and spectacular. For this last edition before next year, prepare to experience a memorable evening with a light parade with bright costumes and a festive atmosphere which will make the whole boulevard vibrate.

From 18 p.m. to 22 p.m., local art and culture will be in the spotlight with a hundred exhibitors offering jewelry, ready-to-wear, accessories, decoration and homemade artisanal products. Food lovers will not be left out, with numerous stands highlighting the local gastronomy and Caribbean specialties.

The highlight of this evening will be the Grand Parade of Lights, where dancers and artists in sparkling costumes will parade before the amazed gaze of spectators, young and old. live music will accompany this explosion of colors and energy, with the group Locomotiv, known for its stage power and its catchy Caribbean groove.

Although this 2024 version has been shortened to just four dates, the commitment of Calypso Event, its many volunteers, sponsors, and partners has helped maintain the essence of this unmissable event. So, for this last chance to enjoy Tuesdays 2025, join us this April 1st from 18 p.m. in Grand-Case for an unforgettable evening (and that's no joke). _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-dernier-tour-de-piste-pour-les-mardis-de-grand-case/