FESTIVITIES / Mas Maten Lokono Kongo: A wind of tradition will blow over Galisbay | FAXINFO

The association Swali-Ka is organizing for the first time in Saint-Martin the Mas Maten Lokono Kongo, a festive and cultural event inspired by carnival traditions from Guadeloupe. Scheduled for two days, this event will be held on Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27 at the carnival village in Galisbay.

On Saturday, April 26, from 18 p.m. to midnight, a free cultural village will welcome the public with craft stalls, costume preparation workshops and the making of the traditional “gwo siwo”, a iconic mixture applied to participants on the day of the parade.

On Sunday, April 27, the day will begin at 6 a.m. with the application of siwo and makeup for the participants. Line-up is scheduled for 9 a.m., followed by great carnival rush from 9:30 a.m. to 13:30 p.m. Up to 400 participants are expected, including a hundred musicians from Saint-Martin and Guadeloupe. The run is reserved for adults, the participation fee of €5 includes face painting, siwo, and refreshments.

This new Mas Maten will honor the Kongos, with a required outfit: loincloth wax and flowery headdress for all. The event aims to promote the Ka culture, Afro-Caribbean heritage and the spiritual meaning of the mas, deeply rooted in the history of the Antilles. A first edition placed under the sign of sharing and cultural identity. _Vx

Info: 0690 24 90 33 – 0690 40 89 90

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-mas-maten-lokono-kongo-un-vent-de-tradition-va-souffler-sur-galisbay/