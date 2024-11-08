FESTIVITIES / Saint-Martin’s Day: Orléans district in celebration | FAXINFO

On the occasion of the Saint-Martin festival, the Community is organizing this Monday, November 11, a day dedicated to celebration and conviviality in Quartier d'Orléans.

To mark the unity and brotherhood between the north and south of the island, the great Saint-Martin's Day celebration will begin at 8 a.m. with the ceremony at the Tabernacle Methodist Church in Quartier d'Orléans. At 9:30 a.m., officials from both sides of the island will lay wreaths at the Quartier d'Orléans border monument and then head back to the center for the traditional November 11 parade, which will be launched at 10 a.m. along the RN7. Parade, flags, drums, enough to delight the crowd of young and old. Around 11 a.m., the delegations will meet at the Thelbert Carti stadium for official speeches and end the morning with a glass of friendship. Many activities and entertainment will be organized in the afternoon and until late in the evening in Quartier d'Orléans. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-saint-martins-day-quartier-dorleans-en-fete-2/