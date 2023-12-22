FESTIVITIES: Santa Claus made people happy at Gribouille school! | FAXINFO

As part of his annual end-of-year trip, Santa Claus stopped at the Gribouille school where he came to bring gifts to each of the children.

Despite a very busy schedule, it was with a bag full of gifts that Santa Claus came to visit the children of the Gribouille school, all dressed in red and white clothes for the occasion. After ensuring that all the children had been well behaved throughout the year, the bearded old man began his distribution of gifts, to the delight of young and old alike. Then it was time to leave. The children, delighted to have shared this festive moment, wished him a good trip, hoping to see him again next year. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-le-pere-noel-a-fait-des-heureux-a-lecole-gribouille/