FIRE AND RESCUE CENTER: Official visit for the site rehabilitation project | FAXINFO

The president of the COM, Louis Mussington, senator Annick Petrus and the delegated prefect of the Northern Islands, Vincent Berton, went last Thursday to the Savane fire station, in order to take stock of the progress the immediate needs and the project to create the future Territorial Fire and Rescue Service of Saint-Martin.

This visit was appreciated by the firefighters who are impatiently awaiting the new territorial fire and rescue service. The Community and the State are committed to completing this project as quickly as possible in view of urgent needs. The Community which is leading the barracks renovation project has confirmed its desire to involve users of the site in the process, particularly on the human resources side.

The community is aware of the emergency and is committed to doing everything possible to start the work as quickly as possible. A framing meeting will be held soon on this theme.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/centre-dincendie-et-de-secours-visite-officielle-en-vue-du-projet-de-rehabilitation-du-site/