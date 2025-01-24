First clean-up of the year: let’s mobilize! | FAXINFO

This Sunday, January 26, a major cleaning operation is organized by the Clean St Martin association to restore all its beauty to the beach between Baie Nettle and Belle Créole.

From 8:30 to 11:30, volunteers and nature lovers are invited to join this ecological and friendly initiative. The meeting point is set at the pétanque grounds for parking. Access to the beach is simple and suitable for everyone, from the youngest to the oldest. Everyone is invited to come equipped with a water bottle, sun protection (cap, cream) and gloves. For those who do not have any, gloves will be available on site. This moment of mobilization for the environment will end, as always, with a short friendly break, a way to thank the participants and celebrate their commitment. A collective effort is necessary to get rid of the waste on this site, and all goodwill will be precious. There is nothing like it to end the first month of the year under the banner of ecology and solidarity. Keep SXM Clean! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/premier-clean-up-de-lannee-mobilisons-nous/