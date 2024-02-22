First intercultural festival in Saint-Martin: call to all communities in the region! | FAXINFO

The Community and its Cultural Action Department invite all communities in the region to a second information meeting on the organization of the first intercultural festival in Saint-Martin.

The objective is to present an intercultural project aimed at highlighting the cultural diversity of our island. This meeting will be held this Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 18 p.m. at the Hôtel de la Collectivité, in the presence of the President of the Culture Commission , Valérie Damaseau.

Come and participate in this exchange to present the diverse cultures and communities at the first “intercultural festival” of Saint-Martin.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/premier-festival-interculturel-de-saint-martin-appel-a-toutes-les-communautes-du-territoire/