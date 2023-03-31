FOOTBALL: A tournament organized on Sunday April 2 at SXM Soccer 5 to perpetuate the memory of Nicolas Isaac | FAXINFO

It has been more than a year since Nicolas Isaac left us, leaving behind his very sad family and loved ones. In these circumstances, his former coaches from the SXM Soccer Academy association have decided to pay tribute to him, each year, on his birthday, by bringing together young U13s from the different Saint-Martin football teams around a tournament.

The 2023 edition will take place this Sunday, April 2 at SXM Soccer 5 from 8 a.m. to 16 p.m. Twelve teams are registered, nearly 150 people are expected at this meeting.

Nicolas' family, volunteers and sponsors have mobilized to make this event memorable where friendship and good humor will be honoured, like this little man who left too soon.

