Two weeks after playing in the Christmas Cup, the different clubs of Saint-Martin will meet this weekend with the 1st championship day, all categories combined.

The U20 championship will get the ball rolling this Friday evening with the Attackers – AS Phoenicks matches at 20 p.m. at the Thelbert Carti stadium and Saint-Louis Stars – Junior Stars at 20 p.m. at the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium.

The U7, U9 and 11 categories will also be on deck this weekend with the first 1 entertainment set organized this Saturday, January 2024, from 13 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium.

The U13 criterium will still take place on Saturday January 13 but at the Thelbert Carti stadium with the Junior Stars – Saint-Louis Stars matches at 8 a.m., Risc Takers – Juventus at 9:15 a.m. and AS Phoenicks (4) – AS Phoenicks (2) at 9:15 a.m. .

Also Saturday at the Thelbert Carti stadium Carti will play the first day of the U1 championship with the afternoon program of the Attackers – AS Phoenicks (15) matches at 2 p.m., Junior Stars (15) – AS Phoenicks (2) at 1 p.m. and Juventus – Saint-Louis Stars at 15:16 p.m. at the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium.

Finally, the U18/Senior women's championship will also be in the spotlight with the first day between AS Phoenicks and Juventus on Saturday at 1:16 p.m. at the Thelbert Carti stadium and Attackers – Saint-Louis Stars also scheduled for 30:16 p.m. In advance, good matches to all! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-apres-la-coupe-de-noel-place-aux-championnats/