FOOTBALL: AS Phoenicks winner of the U15 Christmas Cup | FAXINFO

Before the traditional confectioners' break, the final of the Christmas Cup, U15 category, took place. A final won by AS Phoenicks at the expense of Junior Stars with a clear score of four to zero.

After winning respectively against Saint-Louis Stars and Juventus de Saint-Martin in the semi-final, Junior Stars and AS Phoenicks met just before the holidays at the Thelbert Carti stadium in Quartier d'Orléans for the final of the Christmas Cup, U15 category. A meeting which ultimately turned to the advantage of the AS Phoenicks players, after returning from the locker room. Of course, Junior Stars tried everything to reverse the trend but that day, it was indeed AS Phoenicks who were the strongest (4-0). _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-las-phoenicks-vainqueur-de-la-coupe-de-noel-chez-les-u15/