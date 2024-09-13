FOOTBALL: Juniors Stars wants to continue its adventure in the French Cup! | FAXINFO

Having beaten Saint-Louis Stars by a landslide score of five to zero in the final of the play-offs of the Coupe de France, Saint-Martin zone, on 31 August, the Juniors Stars players are facing AS Gosier this Saturday 14 September with the firm intention of securing their ticket to the 4th round of this competition like no other.

The teammates of Yannick Bellechasse, voted top scorer of the 2023-2024 season, will travel to Guadeloupe with the desire to create a nice surprise against an AS Gosier team that plays in the Division of Honor championship. This same AS Gosier team that distinguished itself last season by winning the Guadeloupe Cup. Suffice to say that the task of the Junior Stars eleven looks difficult but not impossible. A thousand times the Coupe de France has made breaches of the hierarchy. And why not once again on Saturday on the Gosier pitch. _AF

