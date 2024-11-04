FOOTBALL: League staff and three young referees trained in first aid | FAXINFO

A few days before the start of the All Saints' Day holidays, all the employees of the Saint-Martin Football League, as well as three young referees, participated in and completed a Citizen First Aid training course.

The goal of this training is to provide people with essential skills to react effectively in the event of an emergency. Thanks to these certifications, players, educators and volunteers benefit from even safer supervision, with people trained to intervene quickly in the event of problems on or off the field. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-le-personnel-de-la-ligue-et-trois-jeunes-arbitres-formes-aux-gestes-de-premiers-secours/