FOOTBALL: Referees from Guadeloupe, Martinique and Saint-Martin in a seminar on the territory | FAXINFO

Last week, the Saint-Martin Football League hosted the refereeing seminar for French-speaking territories from Concacaf member associations on its territory.

The delegations from Guadeloupe, Martinique and Saint-Martin were present. Only the delegation from Guyana did not travel to the island.

In total, four days of training were scheduled throughout the week with the aim for the referees to improve their theoretical aspects, physical tests and on-field situations.

The Saint-Martin league chaired by Aristide Conner would like to thank the Concacaf authorities for this beneficial seminar in the progress of referees and the application of the rules of the game._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-les-arbitres-de-guadeloupe-martinique-et-saint-martin-en-seminaire-sur-le-territoire/