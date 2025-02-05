FOOTBALL / Regional ranking: Junior Stars FC in the lead, but nothing is decided yet | FAXINFO

The first days of the territorial championship of the 2024-2025 season have lived up to all their promises, and the ranking is already starting to take shape.

At the top of the table, Junior Stars FC dominates with 8 points, thanks to two wins in as many matches and a formidable attack which has scored 9 goals without conceding any.

An impressive start which puts the team in a strong position for the rest of the competition.

In second place, Orléans Attackers follows closely with 5 points, recording a win and a draw.

With a solid defense that has only conceded one goal, they intend to continue on this path to dethrone the leaders. Juventus Saint-Martin and Saint-Louis ACSM, respectively 3rd and 4th, each have 3 points, but with an unfavorable goal difference.

Juventus, with a modest attack (3 goals scored) and a fragile defense (5 goals conceded), will have to pull themselves together to avoid losing ground. As for Saint-Louis ACSM, which closes the march with a heavy difference of -6, the team will have to react quickly to avoid the red zone.

This exciting season continues this weekend with Matchday 4 of the championship and a myriad of matches at the Vanterpool and Carti stadiums. _VX

