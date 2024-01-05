FOOTBALL: The Christmas Cup winners in the spotlight! | FAXINFO

Before the end of year celebrations, the various finals of the Christmas cup took place, categories U15, U17, U20 and Seniors. A look back at these spectacular finals!

It was in a great atmosphere that the Christmas Cup finals organized by the Saint-Martin Football League took place.

Among the U15s, the AS Phoenicks had a valiant formation of Junior Stars who suffered the law of the opposing attackers in the second half. Final score, four to zero in favor of AS Phoenicks who could properly celebrate their convincing victory in the final.

On the U17 side, Saint-Louis Stars won the trophy at the expense of an eleven Junior Stars inevitably disappointed with the final result. Congratulations to the twenty-two actors for the show offered throughout the meeting.

Orléans Attackers will represent Saint-Martin at the VYV Cup

Let's now move on to the U20 final between Saint-Louis Stars and Junior Stars which saw the victory of the first named at the end of a match of great beauty. Here again, the two teams did honor to Saint-Martin football.

Finally, the seniors’ grand final between AS Phoenicks and Orléans Attackers kept all its promises between two teams close to each other. It was ultimately the players from Quartier d’Orléans who had the last word during a thrilling meeting.

Congratulations to the Orléans Attackers who will proudly wear the colors of Saint-Martin at the 2024 VYV Cup in Martinique, from May 30 to June 1, 2024. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-les-laureats-de-la-coupe-de-noel-a-lhonneur/