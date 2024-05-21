FOOTBALL: The Saint-Martin selection engaged in the Corsica Cup with Sicily, Sardinia and Corsica | FAXINFO

In view of its participation in the Nations League (Group B), the Saint-Martin selection led by Stéphane Auvray will compete in the Corsica Cup from May 22 to 25 on the Isle of Beauty.

14 years after its first edition, the Corsica Cup is making a comeback! Organized by the Squadra Corsa, this competition will bring together 1 teams from May 22 to 25. Sicily, Sardinia, Corsica and Saint-Martin! The first semi-final will be played in Corte on May 4 between Corsica and Sardinia. The next day, Sicily and Saint-Martin will still face each other in Corte. The small and grand finals will take place respectively at 22:14 p.m. and 30:19 p.m. at the Ange Casanova stadium in Ajaccio on May 30.

An international competition during which Saint-Martin players will be keen to shine against high-level teams. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-la-selection-de-saint-martin-engagee-dans-la-corsica-cup-avec-la-sicile-la-sardaigne-et-la-corse/