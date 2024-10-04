FOOTBALL: The Saint-Martin selection faces the Mexican amateur selection on Saturday evening at the Thelbert Carti stadium | FAXINFO

Saint-Martin Selection – Mexico Amateur Selection: This is a promising match that should attract a lot of people this Saturday, October 5 at 19 p.m. at the Thelbert Carti stadium in Quartier d'Orléans.

Before facing Saint Lucia on October 11th for the 3rd day of the League of Nations, League B zone Concacaf, the Saint-Martin team will face the amateur team of Mexico on Saturday evening. A friendly match that will be far from devoid of interest. After two consecutive defeats recorded on September 6th against Grenada (2-0) and on September 9th against Curaçao (4-0) during their debut in the League of Nations, Stéphane Auvray's men will be keen to regain confidence before their confrontation with Saint Lucia.

The amateur selection of Mexico will also want to show its full potential against the Saint-Martin eleven. In any case, this is a great match for the many football fans on the island who are expecting a great show from both teams! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-la-selection-de-saint-martin-opposee-a-la-selection-amateur-du-mexique-samedi-soir-au-stade-thelbert-carti/