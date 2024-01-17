FOOTBALL: The St Martin U20 selection wins against Anguilla! | FAXINFO

For its first meeting of the year 2024, the U20 selection of Saint-Martin won brilliantly during its trip to Anguilla (2-0).

This friendly meeting allowed the Saint-Martin players to test themselves against their Anguillian neighbor. Determined and diligent throughout the ninety minutes, the Saint-Martin selection produced a clean copy to finally win two to zero thanks to goals from André Richardson and Romali Chillin. It now remains for the Saint-Martin selection to confirm its current good disposition during its next outings. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-la-selection-u20-de-st-martin-simpose-contre-anguilla/