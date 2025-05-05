Francis Eck Opening | FAXINFO

Friday, May 23i, the artist Francis Eck will open its workshop in Saint-Martin for a preview highly anticipated exhibition, where he will unveil a new collection inspired by the island's colors and light. Based there for 30 years, his works, which have been exhibited internationally, are inspired by the sea, nature, and local culture. The 24 and 25 may, open days will allow the public to discover the artist's world and his creative process. This event celebrates living art in Saint-Martin and the work of an artist deeply attached to his island. Info: 06 90 57 79 27

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vernissage-francis-eck/