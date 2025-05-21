FREE ADMISSION: CAUE consulting architect | FAXINFO

The architect of the Council for Architecture, Urban Planning and the Environment (CAUE) will be present in Saint-Martin, Thursday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the territorial council room at the Collectivité de Saint-Martin.

This permanence consists of providing advice and information to individuals, within the framework of the promotion of quality architecture integrated into its environment and concerned with the harmonious and sustainable development of the territory.

The CAUE consulting architects intervene free of charge and provide information to individuals in different areas of intervention such as assistance with the design, orientation, implementation and integration of a building in relation to the site in which it is located. is located. It cannot under any circumstances carry out a project management operation, nor file a building permit, nor carry out expert assessment missions or drawing up plans for individuals. Finally, the CAUE architect is not authorized to go to the field.

Consultations are without appointment. However, it is advisable to contact the CAUE beforehand by telephone at 0590 81 83 85 or by email at contact@caue971.org

For personalized advice, the individual must provide the useful documents:

Photograph of the land, buildings and surroundings

Location plan, cadastral extract, building plan

Any other document allowing the project to be assessed

