FREE CONCERT: The Mario Canonge Trio group headlines the 2nd edition of the Saint-Martin Jazz Festival on November 3! | FAXINFO

The Kiosque du Marché du Front de Mer should be packed on Sunday, November 3rd for the 2nd edition of the Saint-Martin Jazz Festival. A free concert during which the famous group Mario Canonge Trio will perform on stage, not to mention the presence of many talented local artists.

Thanks to the association "La Bonne Note" chaired by Serge Weinum, Mario Canonge, undeniably one of the most eminent contemporary French jazz pianists, will be in Saint-Martin on November 3. Alongside the internationally renowned artist, we will find on double bass Michel Alibo, his faithful companion, especially since their beginnings in the group Sakiyo, a true flash in the Caribbean musical landscape at the end of the 80s. On drums, we find quite simply the most prominent and most sought-after drummer on the French scene, Arnaud Dolmen, whose album "Adjusting" (2022) earned him the "Révélation" prize at the last Victoires du Jazz, as well as the title of "Musician of the Year" awarded by the editors of Jazz Magazine and Jazz News. The Saint-Martin public can therefore expect peaks of musicality on the Kiosque du Front de Mer on Sunday, November 3. Many local artists including Paul Emmanuel, Ali Emmanuel, Lavaune Henry, Didier Bridge, Evan Amato, Erwin James and Fred York will also be there throughout this musical evening which promises to be great! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/concert-gratuit-le-groupe-mario-canonge-trio-en-tete-daffiche-de-la-2eme-edition-du-festival-de-jazz-de-saint-martin-le-3-novembre/