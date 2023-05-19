Golf: Scramble at 3 Sunday | FAXINFO

The SMGA is organizing a 3-player scramble on Sunday May 21st.
Departure 8 a.m. in shot gun at 8 a.m.
The particularity :
The player of the team from which this one will have chosen his ball, will not play the following blow, which will be only played by the 2 others.
Be there no later than 7:30 a.m. for the organization.
Prizes will be awarded to 1er 2nd and 3nd. A buffet and drinks will be available at the end of the competition.
Registration: stmaartengolf@gmail.com
Specify cart or on foot
