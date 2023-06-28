“Graduation” ceremony of the Emile Choisy school: the traditional throwing of caps has taken place! | FAXINFO

Last Sunday, June 25 took place at the high school Professional Daniella Jeffry the "Graduation" ceremony of the Émile Choisy primary school.

From 14 p.m., the large kindergarten sections opened this ceremony by proudly announcing their transition to elementary school before giving way to no less than 47 CM2 students. In the presence of the vice-rector, his project manager, the headmaster of the LP, the parents and the director Mr. Botino, well surrounded by all his staff, the future college students celebrated their end of elementary schooling not without a a touch of nostalgia mixed with a great impatience colored by a certain apprehension two months before their return to college. Their celebration rich in poetry, song, dance, theater and testimony gave rise to seeing a fruitful annual work, crowned with success during this "graduation".

In conclusion, the presentation of awards ranging from encouragement through honor rolls and congratulations to awards of excellence has made it possible to make the winner of the Spelling Bee Academic Prize known to as many people as possible. The traditional throwing of headdresses, headdresses which until then complemented beautiful togas enhanced by scarves displaying in gold letters the name of the school which made them grow "Émile Choisy" was the apotheosis of this memorable event.

The educational community of Emile Choisy extends its warmest thanks to all those who have contributed to the success of its students.

