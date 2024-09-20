HEALTH: A charter to renew patients’ confidence | FAXINFO

Eric Djamakorzian, Acting Director of the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital Center in Saint-Martin, signed a charter on the safety of care and diagnosis with caregivers and user representatives on Wednesday, September 18.

“We are all mobilized on a daily basis for the quality and safety of care within the establishment, the involvement of our patients and our professionals has made it possible to build a charter on which everyone commits to improving care” specifies the interim director in office for three weeks. Created as part of the patient safety day and in connection with the requirements of the High Authority of Health, the agreement between the hospital management, representatives of users and caregivers, proceeds to the remobilization of the teams around the relationship and the safety of the patient: “We want patients, collectively or individually, to be actors in their health, without being infantilized” adds Eric Djamakorzian. Safety culture, ongoing staff training, risk monitoring and assessment systems, patient involvement, corrective actions, comprehensive care, so many points are set out in this unique charter which reaffirms the commitments of all the players at the Louis Constant Fleming hospital centre whose philosophy is to take care of each patient as if they were part of their own family. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-une-charte-pour-renouveler-la-confiance-des-patients/