HEALTH – CULTURE: Art invites itself to hospitals and nursing homes | FAXINFO

Thanks to the Art For Science Care system, 225 replicas of works produced on the theme of the brain by artists from metropolitan France who have followed the Art For Science training are now on display at the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital center and the EHPAD Bethany home.

The Art For Science association, based in Saint-Martin and carried by the extraordinary co-founder Mélanie Dal Gobbo, launched this Tuesday, April 11 its new device entitled Art For Science Care in partnership with the hospital and the EHPAD Bethany Home in order to take care of medicalized people and seniors by making them aware of the benefits of art on the brain and health. By bringing art into healthcare establishments, the Art For Science team aims to empower patients and the elderly by inviting them to contemplate artistic works and to appropriate them by taking them into their bedroom. At the hospital centre, 187 works were hung in four departments, pediatrics, surgery, oncology and psychiatry, with a scratch ribbon system that allows patients to take down the panel displaying the artistic work and a text in French, English and Spanish in order to put it in their room (whose wall is also equipped with a Velcro tape) to contemplate it at their leisure. Through this offered and free device, the entire Art For Science team, with 75 volunteers, intends to give back to the patient his power by being an actor in the process while making his emotional and rational intelligence work. In addition to stimulating the brain in front of a work of art which makes it secrete a series of hormones which naturally fight against pain and stress, which boost morale and repel disease (Alzheimer's for example), Art For Science Care is a tool that improves the patient/caregiver relationship which has literally seduced Christelle Nerzic, head of care at the hospital. Health managers and teams from the various departments concerned were all enthusiastic about the idea of ​​welcoming this innovative system. During the visit on Tuesday, patients and health professionals discussed the meaning of a work, thus transforming the sometimes heavy atmosphere of a care protocol and improving the working environment for caregivers. At the EHPAD, which will be the first establishment of its kind to benefit from the scheme, 38 works are exhibited to residents in the same dynamic: art is good for the brain. Art For Science Care will be deployed in Saint-Barthélemy on April 27, in medicine and at the EHPAD. The works exhibited in Saint-Martin will be changed in six months, to make room for the talents of Saint-Martin who have chosen to associate themselves with this magnificent association Art For Science whose boundless optimism and altruism are real lessons in life. _Vx

Info: https://www.artforscience.eu

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-culture-lart-sinvite-a-lhopital-et-a-lehpad/