HEALTH: The opening of the new Wataki private clinic scheduled for 2024 | FAXINFO

Since February 2022, work on the new private Wataki aftercare and rehabilitation clinic run by the Manioukani group has been progressing rapidly.

A visit to this major project was organized last Friday in the presence of Dr. Pierre Sainte-Luce, Chairman and CEO of the Manioukani Group, his wife Dr. Corinne Sainte-Luce, the Chairman of the Pewen Group, Thomas Sainte-Luce , Vincent Berton, Delegate Prefect of the Northern Islands, Laurent Legendart, Director General of the ARS, Marie-Antoinette Lampis, Director of the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital Center, Guillaume Daviaud, Works Director at GTM Guadeloupe and other guests.

The medical project of the Manioukani clinic meets the needs of the population of Saint-Martin and the surrounding islands in terms of follow-up care and rehabilitation after acute hospitalization or as part of the follow-up of a chronic pathology.

The clinic is included in the regional care offer and can complete the framework of the Territory Hospital Group.

The GHTs organize the complementarity of health establishments, taking into account the specificity of each in the construction of the healthcare offer. They make it possible to better organize care, territory by territory, and to present a medical project that meets the needs of the population.

The clinic undertakes to coordinate around a common and graduated patient management strategy, formalized in a shared medical project.

The total cost of the investment amounts to 18 million euros.

Located very close to the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital, the building will consist of two levels, the ground floor hosting a technical rehabilitation platform, the first floor being dedicated to full hospitalization.

The contracting authority's program provides for the creation of two care units:

• 20 places for follow-up care and rehabilitation in day hospitals

• 30 full hospitalization care and rehabilitation beds.

The clinic, when it opens in 2024, will create around a hundred direct and indirect jobs. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-louverture-de-la-nouvelle-clinique-privee-wataki-prevue-en-2024/