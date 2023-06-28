Heavy showers and thunderstorms expected on the Northern Islands | FAXINFO

As a tropical wave approaches, Météo France has placed Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy on yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms. The weather is expected to deteriorate significantly from this Wednesday, June 28.

Stormy showers threaten our islands this Wednesday throughout the day. They can bring 30 to 70 mm of rain in 3 hours. The risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms persists during the night from Wednesday to Thursday and the tropical wave could still drag on the north of the Arc Thursday for a good part of the day before the arrival of an air drier and foggy. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/de-fortes-averses-et-des-orages-prevus-sur-les-iles-du-nord/