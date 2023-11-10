Housing assistance, decent housing, works: decryption with the CAF | FAXINFO

The public information meeting on rental repairs organized by the Caisse d'Allocations Familiales de Guadeloupe et Saint-Martin (CAF) in partnership with the Departmental Housing Information Agency (ADIL) will have attracted people to the room of the CCISM.

Renting accommodation often involves maintenance and repairs, but it is sometimes difficult to distinguish the work that is the responsibility of the owner from that of the tenant. Ignorance of each person's rights and duties can lead to conflict situations and degrade the living conditions of both parties.

Faced with this observation, social workers and reception technicians from CAF, in partnership with ADIL, launched an information and exchange operation, in French and English, in order to raise awareness among tenants and landlords about obligations in terms of work in the accommodation and to prevent situations of unpaid rent and rental eviction procedures. The informative meeting therefore began with a presentation of the basics: for housing to be decent, it must respect conditions relating to safety and health (good condition of the structural work, the roofing, the pipes, in compliance with standards security), have the necessary equipment and comfort (drinking water, waste water disposal, WC, shower) and have at least one room of 9m2 and 2,20m under the ceiling. In the event of non-decency noted by the CAF, the principle of conservation of Housing Assistance (AL) is triggered and the situation can become more complex, to the detriment of the tenant.

The lessor has 18 months to carry out the necessary work to make the apartment decent and will only receive the residual amount of the rent. Housing Assistance is retained during this period by CAF. If the work is finished within the allotted time, the AL is returned in full to the lessor. Otherwise, the conservation is extended by 6 months. If at the end of the 24 months, the work is not carried out and it involves the responsibility of the lessor, the amount of the AL is lost in its entirety… and the tenant will receive an unpaid amount for the part of the rent relating to the amount of the rent. 18 months of Housing Assistance. In the second part of the meeting, Christine Combé, ADIL legal adviser from Guadeloupe, set about recalling the fundamentals in terms of rental, insurance and regulations on the quality of housing. The collaboration between CAF and ADIL offers 6 information sessions for CAF beneficiaries on various themes: rights and duties of tenants and landlords, maintenance, charges and repairs, neighborhood disturbances. The Bricobus des Compagnons Bâtisseurs was also present to introduce visitors to small repairs. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/aide-au-logement-habitat-decent-travaux-decryptage-avec-la-caf/