HURRICANE TAMMY: Last collection of bulky items this evening, before the phenomenon passes | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Community invites the population to deposit the last of their bulky items and household waste this Friday, October 20 in the evening, before the passage of Cyclone Tammy (category 1) scheduled for the day of this Saturday, October 21, 2023.

The services will carry out a final collection of bulky items and waste this evening from 23:00 p.m., before the phenomenon passes.

Please do not leave your bulky items during the day on Saturday to avoid any projectiles.

The services will intervene again, after the phenomenon has passed, to collect waste and bulky items.

The Community of Saint-Martin invites you to prepare and thanks you for following these safety instructions.

