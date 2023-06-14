INFO: Swimming again authorized in the Baie de l’Embouchure sector | FAXINFO

The lifting of the bathing ban in the area of ​​the bay of the Mouth (Le Galion), View Point side was notified by decree and after analysis attesting to the good quality of the water.

The results of analyzes carried out by the Regional Health Agency (ARS) again comply with the regulations.

The prohibition order is therefore lifted. Swimming, water use and water leisure activities are allowed again. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/info-la-baignade-de-nouveau-autorisee-dans-le-secteur-de-la-baie-de-lembouchure/